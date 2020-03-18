BOISE - It will be several weeks before Idaho sports continue, as the Idaho High School Activities Association announced on Monday morning that all sanctioned sports and activities are suspended through April 5.

The cancellation, the IDHSAA states, was taken in part with public health officials to help slow the spread of COVID-19. On Sunday, several Idaho school districts closed their doors following Idaho getting its first confirmed cases of the coronavirus starting on Friday. As of Monday morning, that number is up to five. 

All Payette County schools, including Treasure Valley Classical Academy, remain open for the week (spring break is scheduled to start on March 23). 

The suspension of sports mirrors that done by the Oregon Schools Activities Association. Oregon sports were cancelled on Friday, and the suspension runs through March 31. The Northwest Athletic Conference (of which Treasure Valley Community College is a member) also suspended all sports on Friday, with that date running to April 13.

Tags

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

Load comments