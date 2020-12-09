BOISE
Boise State University women’s golf head coach Nicole Bird announced the signing of Hannah Lim to a National Letter of Intent, Tuesday. Lim, from Happy Valley, Ore., will join the Broncos for the 2021-22 season.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have Hannah joining our program,” Bird said. “Her game is coming on strong, especially recently, and she is going to continue to get better. She will be an outstanding addition to this team.”
Over the course of this past year Lim won multiple Oregon Golf Association tournaments, including the Salishan Junior (Oct. 25), where she shot even-par at the Salishan Golf Links, and the Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur Stroke Play (June 29-30), where she shot 76-72 to finish 4-over at the OGA Golf Course.
She also finished runner-up in the championship bracket of the Bob Norquist Junior Amateur Match Play, one of eight top-five finishes in the OGA Summer and Winter Series, OGA Major Tournaments or Future Championship Golf events.
She also claimed an additional seven junior titles – and tied for medalist honors in another – in OGA events from 2018-19, and finished tied for 16th and tied for 15th at the 2018 and 2019 Oregon School Activities Association 6A High School State Championship, respectively.
