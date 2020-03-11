Following a disappointing loss in the state semifinals, the Fruitland boys basketball team made sure it wasn’t going home empty-handed, finishing the 2019-2020 season with an 88-65 drubbing of Filer.
The win means that the Grizzlies (24-3) finish the season in third place in Idaho’s 3A State Tournament.
“We just wanted to end it the right way,” Fruitland senior forward Josh Henggeler said. “We wanted to show the younger kids how you end a season. We always want to end it on top. It wasn’t the game we wanted, but there’s still a certain way you’ve got to play Fruitland basketball.”
Fruitland co-coach Mark Van Weerdhuizen said he was proud of the way the Grizzlies responded to their semifinals loss to Kimberly.
“Every team is wanting to play in the Idaho Center today,” Van Weerdhuizen said. “We have high standards and big aspirations. But coming out yesterday and the kids responding, you can’t be prouder as a coach. A lot of times, there are teams that are like ‘championship or bust.’ But these guys wanted to go out the right way.”
Co-coach Willie Lake added how good it was to see the Grizzlies play a dominant game again after struggling to get anything going against Kimberly in the semifinals.
“I just wanted to see us compete and play well,” Lake said. “And we did. And that’s pretty satisfying, watching them come out after last night, with the amount of energy and effort they brought.”
For the Fruitland seniors, Saturday was their first time playing at Meridian High School on the Saturday of the state tournament. The past two seasons, the Grizzlies have been in the Ford Idaho Center playing for the championship.
Joe Henggeler said the game felt a little different, but the Grizzlies did not change their approach at all.
“It was a little bit of a different atmosphere,” Joe Henggeler said. “There’s obviously not as many people here. We had to create our own energy. The true fans were here. We played well and got the dub, so that’s good.”
Looking back on the last three years, senior guard Pri Weatherall said he was proud of how far the Grizzlies have been able to come.
“We’re family, that’s all I’ve got to say,” Weatherall said. “I love these guys. I love everybody on the team. It’s been a great three years.”
“A lot of after hours work with these guys,” Josh Henggeler added. “We put in a lot of overtime and we bonded as a family because of it.”
The win means the Grizzlies finish in the top three of the state tournament for the third year in a row. Fruitland won the state championship in the 2017-2018 season, then was the state runner-up last year.
“These seniors, not too many people get to go first, second and third in their three years of varsity basketball,” Van Weerdhuizen said. “I don’t know if many guys get something of that high for three years. I know Fruitland has won back-to-back before, but one-two-three, placing three years in a row. It’s a credit to these guys, they took care of business and were excited for each other.”
Weatherall led the Grizzlies with 18 points.
“Pri was getting a little frustrated and finally got a couple of shots to fall, that was fun to see,” Lake said.
Hyrum Lindsey scored 17 points and had eight rebounds. Josh Henggeler scored 16 points and had six rebounds. Nolan Bower had 12 points and six rebounds.
The closing minutes of Saturday’s game featured an emotional moment for the Grizzlies, as Colton Capps was able to play in the final stretch. With the game out of reach for Filer, Capps – who injured his leg in the district tournament, ending his season – subbed in.
Capps stood at the three-point line right in front of the Frutiland bench, looking for three-point shots as the Filer defense allowed him space to move.
After a couple of misses, Capps was able to get a shot to fall to a raucous ovation by fans on both sides of the gym.
“Here he was, just trying to do everything he can just to warm up,” Van Weerdhuizen said. “And then maybe there’d be an opportunity for him to get on the floor, and it just worked out. Filer, classy by them, too, allowing that to happen and making sure they didn’t do anything like diving on him or anything. It’s great for him. Obviously he wanted his season to end differently, but at least he got to play, got his shot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.