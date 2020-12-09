EUGENE, Ore. 

The University of Oregon announced the addition of two men’s basketball games this week, while the Pac-12 updated information on three of the Ducks’ contests later in the season.

Oregon (1-1) will play Eastern Washington (0-2) Monday at 4 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. The Oregon-EWU contest was originally scheduled as the 2020-21 season opener for both teams on Nov. 25.

The Ducks will then host Florida A&M (0-2) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. That game will also be on Pac-12 Network. The Rattlers are coached by former UO assistant director of operations Robert McCullum.

Additionally, the Pac-12 updated details on three upcoming games. The Ducks’ Pac-12 opener Saturday at Washington will tip at 5 p.m. and will be shown on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon’s Dec. 23 home game versus UCLA has been moved from a 7:30 p.m. tip to a noon start on ESPN2.

Additionally Jan. 10 has been set as the date of the Oregon at Utah game.

For more information, go to www.GoDucks.com.

Tags

Load comments