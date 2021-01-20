EUGENE – Featuring a combination of indoor track and field and cross country, Oregon’s 2021 schedule is set to begin Jan. 29-30 with the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. The first half of the Ducks’ schedule includes four indoor and four cross country meets.
“It’s exciting to be at this point with a schedule in place,” head coach Robert Johnson said. “As we’ve seen and learned from other teams and sports that have started, being flexible will be really important for us. It’s been 10 months since most of our team has been able to compete so with the overlap of the indoor and cross country seasons, we’re trying to give our student-athletes as many opportunities as possible.”
2021 Indoor Track and Field/Cross Country Schedule
INDOOR
Jan. 29-30 – Razorback Invitational (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Feb. 12-13 – Tyson Invitational (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Feb. 19-20 – Camel City Invitational (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
March 11-13 – NCAA Championships (Fayetteville, Ark.)
CROSS COUNTRY
Feb. 5 – Oregon XC Open (Eugene, Ore. / Lane CC Course)
Feb. 19 – LCC XC Invitational (Eugene, Ore. / Lane CC Course)
March 5 – Pac-12 Championships (Tacoma, Wash.)
March 15 – NCAA Championships (Stillwater, Okla.)
The Ducks’ outdoor schedule will be released at a later date.
The season-opening Razorback Invitational will offer an early test with a field that includes Colorado, Georgia, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, USC and host Arkansas.
That opening meet is the first of three scheduled visits to Fayetteville, Ark., coupled with the Tyson Invitational (Feb. 12-13) and NCAA Indoor Championships (March 11-13). In between those dates, the Ducks will travel to North Carolina to compete at the Camel City Invitational (Feb. 19-20). Oregon will look to add a meet the final weekend of February in place of the recently cancelled MPSF Championships.
With cross country extended to include a winter season, the team will host the Oregon XC Open (Feb. 5) and remain in Eugene for the LCC XC Invitational (Feb. 19). The postseason portion of the cross country slate begins March 5 at the Pac-12 Championships in Tacoma, Wash. The NCAA Cross Country Championships are scheduled for March 15 in Stillwater, Okla.
In line with continued safety protocols and in cooperation with local health authority, fans are not allowed at home events.
