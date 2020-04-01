BOISE — The Idaho chapter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation announced today they have distributed 111 grants totaling $231,538 to Idaho-based adaptive athletes since May 2019. From first-time applicants to elite athletes playing at the highest level of their sport, CAF-Idaho grant recipients range from age 3 to age 63, and play over 25 sports.
In Idaho there are an estimated 200,000 individuals living with disabilities, many of whom are eligible to receive support and benefit from CAF’s programs. The CAF-Idaho grant program is a year-round program for athletes with permanent physical challenges. It provides funding for adaptive sports equipment not covered by medical insurance, including running prosthetics, handcycles and sport wheelchairs, along with training and competition travel expenses.
“Our unique grant program brings a beacon of hope and positive impact to thousands of challenged athletes around the world. Over the past year, our supporters, grant funders, fundraisers and corporate partners have helped raise critical funds to make this possible,” said CAF Chief Executive Director Virginia Tinley. “Our largest grant distribution in history comes at a critical time when these life-changing grants will be needed more than ever.”
In addition to the grant program, CAF-Idaho hosts camps and clinics with elite mentors for athletes of all ages throughout the state, including recent curling, sledge hockey, and biathlon and Nordic skiing clinics.
“Idaho is filled with outdoor adventures that should be accessible to everyone, and our athletes lead the way in making that happen,” said CAF-Idaho Director Jennifer Skeesick. “When it comes to living a high-quality life, sports are vital, and that’s why we are so committed to providing access to not just equipment, but to a strong and unwavering athletic community.”
Grants distributed in Idaho are only a small portion of the overall impact of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. This week, CAF announced a record-breaking 3,921 individual grants were awarded to empower the dreams of athletes worldwide – making it the largest grant distribution to-date in the organization’s 26-year history.
Through the 2020 grant distribution, challenged athletes in 50 states and 42 countries received a variety of grants representing $5.9 million in support. Each individual has a unique personal story, and without this critical funding, participation in sports would be unattainable due to the high cost of adaptive sports equipment and limited opportunities to practice and compete.
For more information on the Idaho chapter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation or to apply for a grant, visit https://www.challengedathletes.org/idaho.
About the Challenged
Athletes Foundation
The Challenged Athletes Foundation is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $123 million has been raised and over 30,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.
“These athletes are used to having everything dictated them. This is when your class is going to be, this when your study hall is going to be, this is your tutoring, this is your film session, this is your practice, this is your lifting. And now there’s none of it.
“That seems to be the biggest obstacle. So … that’s really a message across the board right now: You make it easy on yourself by getting into a routine.”
Johnson and Krumpos have been urging athletes to follow a schedule that includes regular meals, workouts, schoolwork (all of which is being done online) and communication with coaches. It’s a slightly easier task for the football team, which didn’t have its season disrupted. The team lost about three-fourths of spring practice, but even during spring ball the squad is in offseason training mode. Johnson and the other football coaches constantly harp on proper nutrition, hydration and sleep.
“That’s what we preach every day,” Johnson said. “I’m a big routine guy. I think that’s just what performance is, period. My time as a professional athlete and dealing with professional athletes, some of the guys who last the longest are the ones who have routines, who stick to those routines; they know what works for them.”
As everyone settles into their new routines, the emphasis can shift more toward performance. The coaches can start delivering what Krumpos calls the “be-ready message.” No one knows when the pandemic will dissipate and society will return to normal, and that can be unnerving. But Johnson and Krumpos are determined to make sure their athletes are prepared when that day comes.
“Whoever takes advantage of this time the most right now is going to come out the best when this thing does clear,” Krumpos said. “The kids that haven’t done anything, that don’t do anything for whatever this is, weeks or months, man, they’re gonna be in a much different boat than the kids who continue to train.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.