School officials honor scoreboard sponsors at meeting on Feb. 13, 2023

Sponsors of the forthcoming Payette High School video scoreboard are pictured during the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting Monday evening. Their sponsorship enabled the district to replace the old football and baseball scoreboard, which had shown signs of failure according to Payette High Principal Jacob Williams.
PAYETTE — Payette business owners providing sustaining sponsorship for the forthcoming Payette High School video scoreboard were honored as part of a special ceremony during the Payette School District Board of Trustees regular meeting Monday evening. The ceremony was held in the Payette High auditorium as part of the district’s Second Quarter Parade of Champions celebration.
Principal Jacob Williams spoke about the significance of this new school fixture to those in attendance. He noted that the old scoreboard had given athletic staff and audiences some comedic signs, but that its time was up.
“If you’ve been to a Payette High School football game in the last couple of years, you [may have] noticed that sometimes we spontaneously jump out to a 66-nothing lead in third quarter because the scoreboard was in need of replacement,” he said. “As we started looking at it, and we were looking at ways to benefit kids the most, we hit upon the idea … of potentially putting in a video scoreboard. That vision is coming to reality.”
Williams said his staff believes the new scoreboard will make attending a Payette football or baseball game “a little bit more of an event” for students and patrons.
“It’s going to be a real nice way to showcase a lot of our kids and what they’re doing.”
He also touted the scoreboard as a “vehicle” for upcoming class offerings at Payette High, including sports marketing and media studies. Student Council Member Cody Smithies shared a video presentation illustrating for those in attendance examples of student programs school officials have in mind to offer as the scoreboard’s installation progresses.
The scoreboard, manufactured by Daktronics of South Dakota, sports a price tag of $200,000. Williams noted that the nature of this project required a large amount of fundraising in the community.
“None of that stuff comes cheap … As a school district, we’re always really strapped and it was a project that really none of our funds could go into. So we leaned into our community and said, ‘Can we make this happen?’”
Scoreboard sponsors pledging $5,000 per year for five years are to be designated on the board as “anchor” sponsors. These include You Haul Concrete of Ontario, represented at the ceremony by former board member Adam Rynearson; Car Wash 95, represented by Jake Rynearson; Burke Electric of Payette, represented by Chris Burke; and Lux Construction, represented by Daniel Lopez. All are Payette High alumni, according to Williams.
“Lux Construction is also putting in a lot of time and material that … far exceeds that $5,000 threshold.”
“Founding” sponsors pledge at least $2,500 per year over five years. These include C&T Storage, represented by current Payette Mayor Craig Jensen; and Coldwell Banker Classic Properties, by former mayor Jeff Williams.
The Payette City Council approved a one-time $2,500 sponsorship for the scoreboard in March 2022. Installation of the new scoreboard is ongoing as of press time.
The spring baseball season is scheduled to start with a jamboree event at Payette High on March 4.
