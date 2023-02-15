School officials honor scoreboard sponsors at meeting on Feb. 13, 2023

Sponsors of the forthcoming Payette High School video scoreboard are pictured during the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting Monday evening. Their sponsorship enabled the district to replace the old football and baseball scoreboard, which had shown signs of failure according to Payette High Principal Jacob Williams.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — Payette business owners providing sustaining sponsorship for the forthcoming Payette High School video scoreboard were honored as part of a special ceremony during the Payette School District Board of Trustees regular meeting Monday evening. The ceremony was held in the Payette High auditorium as part of the district’s Second Quarter Parade of Champions celebration.

Principal Jacob Williams spoke about the significance of this new school fixture to those in attendance. He noted that the old scoreboard had given athletic staff and audiences some comedic signs, but that its time was up.



