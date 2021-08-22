School buses prepare to take students home from Fruitland Middle School Thursday afternoon. All three school districts in Payette County told the newspaper Wednesday that they have some remaining need for additional bus drivers.
PAYETTE COUNTY — An Aug. 15 article in the Idaho Press highlighted how the ongoing national labor shortage is affecting school bus operators in Idaho at the start of the 2020-21 school year. It named the Brown Bus Company of Nampa as an example, stating that the company only has about 75% of the staff it wants as students there return to school.
According to Brown’s operations manager Brent Carpenter, it would only take a few drivers quitting or becoming ill to “[throw] a wrench in all the plans.”
To learn about Payette County schools’ student transportation situation, the newspaper reached out to local superintendents. They all tell the newspaper that there remains needs, but each district has different needs from the others
Following are their responses as received on Wednesday.
Fruitland
According to Lyle Bayley, superintendent of the Fruitland School District, his transportation department needs drivers, in general. He reminds potential applicants of what the district has to offer.
“The Fruitland School District is no different from other districts in that we experience a shortage of qualified drivers,” wrote Bayley. “We pay well and are willing to train drivers who may be interested!”
New Plymouth
David Sotutu, superintendent of the New Plymouth School District, said that his transportation supervisor, Mike Hally, has worked hard to have regular route drivers ready to go this school year.
“We are very fortunate that we were able to find bus drivers to fill the two open bus driver positions that we had open this summer,” wrote Sotutu. “We have an excellent transportation supervisor who has been proactive in seeking out new bus drivers. We are still looking for more substitute bus drivers, which could create challenges for us.”
Payette
At the Payette School District, superintendent Robin Gilbert said her routes are adequately staffed for during the day. However, providing transportation for after-school activities remains her staff’s biggest challenge.
“We have enough drivers right now for daily routes but need substitute and event drivers,” wrote Gilbert. “Often sports teams leave school to travel to sporting events during bus route times. We currently do not have enough drivers to cover these important extra busses.”
