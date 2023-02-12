Request to rezone First Baptist Church approved Monday

Phil Pittman, pastor of the New Plymouth First Baptist Church, speaks during a public hearing by the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Feb. 6. Church officials requested a zone change from industrial use to commercial, in order to keep the church at the former Good Times Event Center, and to facilitate a planned expansion project at the facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH — The next phase in the rebirth of New Plymouth First Baptist Church came before the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Feb. 6. Church officials had filed for a rezone of its new home on Highway 30 — formerly Good Times Entertainment Center — from industrial use to commercial.
The church moved to its present site following a May 15, 2022 fire which destroyed its former building. Present to state the case for the rezone was Pastor Phil Pittman.
“May 15 was a day of infamy for us,” said Pittman. “Following that, we were able to make a deal with the Peck family on the entertainment center, and then you all were all gracious enough to get zone [laws] changed over there to be able to have a church in that area.”
He noted that church officials purchased the former Burger Den restaurant adjacent to the property, which they aim to renovate as a youth activity center.
“We want to be very pro-community; We do have plans … the architect will be in touch with you for a preliminary proposal on what we want to do.”
Pittman told the council that plans for expansion of the facility would bring its total footprint to approximately 25,000 to 30,000 sq. ft.
“For a church to be there, it has to be commercial. So that’s our request,” he observed.
In a public hearing for the rezone request, resident Dale Williamson spoke in favor of its approval. He stated his belief in the good the church does for the community.
“I think this is a very good move on the church’s part,” he said. “It’s unfortunate they had to have their church burn down, but they need the room.”
Dan Cook, a member of the church’s board of directors, said the church aims to make the new church property a community feature.
“It’s going to be a nice place,” he said.
David Sotutu, speaking in the capacity of the New Plymouth Kiwanis Club’s president, stated that his organization aimed to find ways to support the church in its new home.
“We had a … report from members of the First Baptist Church, hearing about their plans. And as a club, we talked about how we want to support it … any way we can” said Sotutu.
No residents present at this meeting spoke against the request.
Councilor Eileen Balcer moved to approve the zone change, seconded by Councilor Cora Kurth. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 4-0.
