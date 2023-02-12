Request to rezone First Baptist Church approved Monday

Phil Pittman, pastor of the New Plymouth First Baptist Church, speaks during a public hearing by the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Feb. 6. Church officials requested a zone change from industrial use to commercial, in order to keep the church at the former Good Times Event Center, and to facilitate a planned expansion project at the facility.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

NEW PLYMOUTH — The next phase in the rebirth of New Plymouth First Baptist Church came before the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Feb. 6. Church officials had filed for a rezone of its new home on Highway 30 — formerly Good Times Entertainment Center — from industrial use to commercial.

The church moved to its present site following a May 15, 2022 fire which destroyed its former building. Present to state the case for the rezone was Pastor Phil Pittman.



