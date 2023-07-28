A Payette County Paramedics administrator vehicle is pictured outside of Fruitland Police Station Wednesday afternoon. During its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council approved contracts to commence construction on the Fruitland Police Department’s new building and an expansion of the paramedics’ office building.
FRUITLAND — At its July 10 meeting, the Fruitland City Council approved a bid by Hill Construction of Meridian to build the Fruitland Police Department’s new facility at a projected cost of $1,308,321. At that same time, the council tabled a separate bid by Hill Construction for a proposed expansion of the Payette County paramedics offices for $248,568, pending further review.
Two weeks later, at the council’s regular meeting on Monday, it made the decision to move forward with the expansion project. Hill’s bid was the lowest of four received and officially opened by city officials, with ESI Construction of Meridian coming in the highest at $343,000.
“The council reviewed a letter from City Administrator Stuart Grimes explaining that after exploring the different cost savings options, it has become apparent the best option is to accept the low bid from Hill Construction and award the bid for the Paramedic building expansion project,” the meeting minutes read, as obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Grimes said coordinating the police and paramedic building projects would be more efficient if both happen at the same time.
“It would be up to the contractor, but … after we provide proof of funding, Danny [Little, Building Inspector] issues the permits, then they have 10 days to get started.”
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to accept the bid for the paramedic building, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0.
The contracts for the projects were also approved during this meeting, with a roll call vote of 3-0.
The projects are expected to begin construction in August.
