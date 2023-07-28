Paramedics administrator vehicle

A Payette County Paramedics administrator vehicle is pictured outside of Fruitland Police Station Wednesday afternoon. During its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland City Council approved contracts to commence construction on the Fruitland Police Department’s new building and an expansion of the paramedics’ office building.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — At its July 10 meeting, the Fruitland City Council approved a bid by Hill Construction of Meridian to build the Fruitland Police Department’s new facility at a projected cost of $1,308,321. At that same time, the council tabled a separate bid by Hill Construction for a proposed expansion of the Payette County paramedics offices for $248,568, pending further review.

Two weeks later, at the council’s regular meeting on Monday, it made the decision to move forward with the expansion project. Hill’s bid was the lowest of four received and officially opened by city officials, with ESI Construction of Meridian coming in the highest at $343,000.



