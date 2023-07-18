A group of students at the Payette High School summer school line up to exchange the tickets earned by listening to their peer groups, joined by Summer School Principal Marci Holcomb. The tickets were used to vote to dunk a single teacher in the dunk tank.
Various students at Payette High School showcase the projects they’ve worked on throughout the summer by learning about a topic, compiling information and creating a display or event to share the information learned throughout their project-based learning. Projects included career-expense planning, business marketing, recycling projects and more.
PAYETTE — During the final day of Payette’s summer school, the students showcased their various projects that they had worked on throughout the summer, while also enjoying hamburgers.
Some of the projects include a group that ran a miniature restaurant, involving the cooking and serving of the food, along with the budgeting. They were able to do so with the help from the owner and chef of Amano Restaurant, from Caldwell. The students were also able to take a field trip to visit the restaurant, and Holcomb added that Amano Restaurant had served all of the students food, as well.
Other projects included career-expense planning, recycling projects and more.
Along with their project-based learning, Payette School District is the third school district in the nation to be exposed to a new curriculum called Future Shock, according to Principal Marci Holcomb.
“It’s an incredible experience! As a result, these kids have had a ton of support, and positive feedback throughout their time.”
Throughout their project showcase, students received tickets while listening to their peer groups, which could be used to vote to dunk the teacher with the most tickets in the dunk tank at the end of the day.
The staff for Payette’s summer school included teachers from Payette, Homedale and Weiser, with Holcomb adding that they had a “really diverse staff.”
Payette has also been involved in a teacher recruitment program called Teach for America for seven years, and have been partnered with their summer school program for two years, which provided 14 student-teachers throughout the Treasure Valley.
“What it brings to Payette is the opportunity for our students to have, really instead of a one-on-one experience, it’s more like a four-on-one, because of all the staff we bring in,” said Holcomb. “It’s been really good for our teachers, because they’re mentoring other student-teachers. We don’t always get a lot of student teachers here. So our kids have really benefited from this experience. It’s a really positive thing.”
Of the 14 student-teachers that were placed throughout the Treasure Valley, Payette will be hiring five of them on to their staff full-time.
“So we have five young teachers that have incredible outside teaching. We have engineers, biology majors, [and people] like that are coming to teach here, as a result of this experience,” said Holcomb. “It’s a great program.”
