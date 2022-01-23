NEW PLYMOUTH — As work continues on the future home of New Plymouth City Hall and the Armoral Tuttle Public Library, the New Plymouth City Council continues to work out the bills that continue coming in from it. At its regular meeting Jan. 10, though, the Council made progress on moving the work forward.
Part of the rear portion of the building has been found to be non-conforming to applicable building codes, according to City Clerk Danielle Painter. However, she pointed out, that portion can be removed to bring the building into compliance.
“Myself, the building inspector, the mayor, Councilman [Bill] Warnke, EKC [Construction of Boise], and HECO Engineers [held a meeting],” to discuss the potential demolition of this space, said Painter. “The demo is to break off the back section, and it would also include the data room that’s on the back side … In one of the [remaining] back areas, they would extend it out to make a data room and we wouldn’t have to completely redo the roof.”
Instead, she said, just a small section of roof would be affected. She also noted the affected structure has substantial water damage.
“The building officials said, ‘Technically what you should do is break off the back piece and then just create a small room for data,’” Painter recalled, adding that the involved parties have worked to ensure code compliance.
She echoed Balcer’s ongoing concerns about the costs involved with the construction on the building.
“I was kind of shocked by the construction [costs]. I mean, it’s expensive.”
Balcer also expressed concern about city officials being able to add to the building again at a later date. A representative for HECO Engineers confirmed such would be possible legally, and that at worst only minor alterations to roof structure may be needed.
Painter acknowledged Balcer’s concerns, as the city has dealt with multiple change order issues related to this project.
Councilor Tom Hoppell moved to approve removal of the affected part of the structure, seconded by Balcer. The motion carried unanimously 3-0.
The new city hall building is one block to the south of the present city hall, on N. Plymouth Ave.
