PAYETTE - The Payette Senior Center is closed to the public as of 3:00 p.m. March 18. The Center will continue its ‘Meals on Wheels’ program for seniors who need meal delivery during the closure.
Those who need meals delivered can reach the Center at (208) 642-4223 and leave a voicemail.
