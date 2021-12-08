Payette County Treasurer Donna Peterson is pictured at her desk Monday morning. After serving the county for three decades, Peterson announced to her retirement to the Board of Commissioners earlier in the day.
PAYETTE — Following a 28-year career working in several capacities as a Payette County official, Treasurer Donna Peterson announced her retirement to the Payette County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Monday morning. Her last day on the Job will be Jan. 31.
In an interview with the newspaper later in the day, Peterson said she is stepping back from the treasurer role to focus more on her family’s business.
“My husband has a business doing residential appraisals, and we are so busy,” said Peterson. “Right now, I’m working 10-hour days here and I’m working six-hour days there. It just makes a long day.”
Peterson started working for the county in then-Prosecuting Attorney Bruce Birch’s 28 years ago.
“Then he decided not to run for prosecutor and Greg Frates did. Greg asked me if I would continue on full-time in the prosecutor’s office, so I worked over there for six years. There became an opening in the treasurer’s office, and I have 10 years of banking experience. I just thought it would be a wonderful opportunity.”
Over the course of her employment, Peterson sought opportunities to help modernize how county taxpayers interact with the treasurer’s office.
“You no longer have to wait [in] lines down the hall; People are paying in advance, so they have their taxes paid in December and June. We’ve got things more automated, more efficient. I think I’m leaving it in a good position.
Peterson has also served as president of the Idaho Association of Counties Board of Directors, as that board’s treasurer, and on a Legislative committee for Idaho elected leaders as chairman.
When asked who she would miss the most, Peterson said she couldn’t pick just one.
“It’s been a wonderful ride; I have absolutely loved it and I love my job. It was probably the hardest decision I ever made, was to leave … I enjoy working with everyone.”
The Republican Central Committee will accept applications for the treasurer role, before selecting candidates to present to the commissioners in January. Those interested can phone the Payette County Courthouse at (208) 642-6000 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.