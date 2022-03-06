Payette City Council donates $2,500 for new high school scoreboard

This rendering shows how the new video-capable scoreboard to be installed on the Payette High School athletic field will appear and operate. The Payette City Council voted to make a one-time $2,500 donation toward the purchase of the scoreboard. It is scheduled to be installed this summer.
PAYETTE — Anybody who regularly drives by the Payette High School campus on U.S. Highway 95 can easily see the school’s combination baseball and football scoreboard from the road. Through the efforts of Payette varsity baseball coach Tracy Bratcher, the school is on its way to obtaining a new, video-capable scoreboard for its programs.
Bratcher appeared before the Payette City Council at its regular meeting on Feb. 22 to ask for a sponsorship for the scoreboard by councilors. While he has secured five primary sponsors whose business names will appear on the scoreboard, he sought the sponsorship to further secure funding to purchase what he refers to as the “Payette Pride” scoreboard.
“It’d be more of a community centerpiece; What I’m talking about is, the scoreboard that is located on Harmon Killebrew Field for the baseball and football teams, right now [it] is an eyesore, right on 95,” said Bratcher. “Going into my 19th year as the varsity [baseball] head coach … I saw something that we needed to change and it’s at a great price. But it’s also something I think that will bring a lot to the community.”
Bratcher added that the scoreboard would allow the school to offer a sports marketing class, career technical programs to learn how to program the board with video content, as well as the potential to draw scholarship opportunities.
The council discussed ways to pay for sponsorship of the scoreboard, as Bratcher initially requested a $5,000 annual sponsorship.
Councilor Lori Steiniker noted that the city initially budgeted $8,000 for a billboard in Fruitland which was aimed to draw new residents to Payette. Since the council voted to discontinue the billboard in October, she observed that funding remained available for the purchase, stating that the scoreboard could also allow for students to learn video production.
Steiniker moved to approve a one-time donation of $2,500 from the city’s economic development budget for a founding partnership for the scoreboard, seconded by Lopez. The motion carried with a vote of 3-2, with Councilors Bobbie Black and Mike Kee voting against it.
The scoreboard is being manufactured by Daktronics, which is based in South Dakota. It is expected to cost $200,000, which Bratcher is also funding through a Gofundme campaign.
The Payette School District Board of Trustees approved $8,000 for its engineering and installation.
