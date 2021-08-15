Paving around Fruitland

A chip seal project is in progress at Gayway Junction in Fruitland, as pictured Friday. The Fruitland Public Works department has several road and sidewalk projects in progress, including construction along Southwest Third Avenue.
FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Public Works Department has had a busy summer this year, including several chip sealing projects leading up to the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Northwest 16th Street, also known as Gayway Junction. Presently, the department is focusing on restriping and sidewalk projects near U.S. 95.
During the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Transportation Engineer Bill Russell presented his transportation report along with a memo recommending re-striping the west leg of Gayway Junction with a “do not block” box. This is according to meeting minutes obtained by the newspaper.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve this striping option, seconded by Councilor Kari Peterson. This motion carried.
Also discussed by the council during this meeting was possible installation of asphalt on North Pennsylvania Avenue to fill in where sidewalks should be until future road improvements could be made. However, after discussing this with city staff members, the council determined that such asphalt would likely be used as vehicle parking instead of as a sidewalk. No action was taken on this discussion, according to the meeting minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.