The United States Postal Service is committed to delivering your mail and packages throughout the current pandemic. We are proud of our role in providing an essential service to every community. The one constant throughout this crisis has been our commitment to fulfilling the vital mission of the Postal Service – to bind the nation together one delivery at a time.
To help keep you and our employees safe during this time, the Postal Service wants you to know how we’re adapting procedure to promote social distancing:
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends keeping a distance of six feet or more between other individuals. Please allow a safe distance between you and your letter carrier or Post Office clerk while they are performing their duties.
• If your delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking you for a signature on the mobile device, they will ask for your first initial and last name. Then, the carrier will leave your mail or package in a safe place for you to retrieve. Don’t try to take your delivery directly from a carrier, and please give them time to walk away before collecting it.
• When you come into a Post Office lobby, you’ll see that we’re limiting the number of customers in the facility to ten at one time, or less than ten for smaller offices. There may be lines on the floor to help customers in the queue to maintain a safe distance from each other, and you may also see a plastic barrier or sheeting at the counter to protect you and our employees. Once you’ve placed your items on the counter, the retail associate will ask you to step back while they process your transaction.
It’s important to note that the CDC, World Health Organization, as well as the Surgeon General have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through mail and packages.
Our mission to bind the nation together is achieved through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of our dedicated employees. The outpouring of support you have shown has had a great impact on everyone at the Postal Service. Knowing how much you care means everything to us.
On behalf of all employees at the Payette Post Office – Thank you.
