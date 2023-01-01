Mike Crapo official photo 2017

Adoption provides opportunities to turn heartbreak into love and growth for Idaho children in need of a loving home and the families who are blessed with their additions. According to the Children’s Bureau, an office within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 353 children were adopted from foster care in Idaho in Fiscal Year 2020.

Idaho children awaiting adoption, including those who have been abandoned and abused, have often overcome difficult experiences. Their resilience is admirable, along with the compassion and giving spirits of Idaho’s adoptive families.  



