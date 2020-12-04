Health-care workers are tired. Across the nation and across our state, they continue to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 virus and the behavior choices made by the general public. Choosing to not follow the public health guidelines and mandates increases the burden placed on health-care workers.
As one nurse remarked, “we are no longer on the front-line of this pandemic, we are at the end of the line — caring for your loved ones. You are on the front-line.”
If we could consider our everyday front-line actions in the context of the collective, and do what is good for the health, safety, and well-being of all, wearing a mask, physical distancing, and changing our holiday plans is much less offensive to individual liberties. Instead, our actions become an offering of support for our health-care workers, who are superheroes — but not superhumans.
Patricia Barfield,
Ontario
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.