Health-care workers are tired. Across the nation and across our state, they continue to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 virus and the behavior choices made by the general public. Choosing to not follow the public health guidelines and mandates increases the burden placed on health-care workers.

As one nurse remarked, “we are no longer on the front-line of this pandemic, we are at the end of the line — caring for your loved ones. You are on the front-line.”

If we could consider our everyday front-line actions in the context of the collective, and do what is good for the health, safety, and well-being of all, wearing a mask, physical distancing, and changing our holiday plans is much less offensive to individual liberties. Instead, our actions become an offering of support for our health-care workers, who are superheroes — but not superhumans.

Patricia Barfield,

Ontario

Tags

Load comments