The Idaho Press on Martin Luther King Jr. Day reported that State Sen. C. Scott Grow has proposed a constitutional amendment to “forbid Idaho from legalizing any psychoactive drug not already approved by the FDA and legal under Idaho laws as of 2020.”
Russ Belville, spokesperson for the Idaho Citizens Coalition, a grassroots group of Idahoans dedicated to legalizing adult-use marijuana in the Gem State, said that Sen. Grow’s proposed amendment demonstrates the desperation in the Idaho Legislature to hold back the push for marijuana legalization.
“It’s a ‘Hail Mary’ pass by the Idaho Legislature to stop the changes in marijuana laws they know are inevitable,” said Belville. “It’s not just desperate legislation, it’s also flawed legislation.”
Grow’s legislation, according to the report, is already being criticized. Senator Grant Burgoyne noted that Sen. Grow’s amendment would insert 2020 Idaho code references into the state Constitution. Since Code numbers are amended and repealed over time, “the Constitution would end up with references to code sections that either no longer exist or address different topics,” said Sen. Burgoyne.
“It is just bad public policy to try and freeze Idaho’s drug laws in time, as if no new scientific and medical understanding might ever emerge,” Belville added. “Furthermore, this amendment would open up the possibility that the federal government might in the future legalize a drug through the FDA, but it would remain illegal in Idaho, because it wasn’t FDA approved in 2020.”
Idaho is the last state in America with an absolute prohibition on all forms of marijuana, including industrial hemp and full-spectrum CBD oil. Last year, South Dakota, Arizona, and Montana all legalized adult-use marijuana.
In addition to Idaho’s push for adult-use and medical marijuana initiatives, the states of Nebraska and North Dakota are submitting legalization initiatives, for the 2022 ballot as well.
