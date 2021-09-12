Should we accept that our current system of education is the absolute best and most effective system of education?
We’ve grown addicted to the idea our children need to attend these large, institutionalized school systems. Many have parroted that our children need to receive a standardized education and ought to come out the other end in a uniform and consistent manner.
Each and every one of them must conform to a set of preset standards and metrics. Candidly, this all sounds more like an assembly line at a manufacturing plant than a school.
Can any of us act surprised to hear about the many issues plaguing our children when we’ve promoted an education system that emphasizes conformity over curiosity?
Here is a powerful solution; empower parents to choose how and where their children are educated and let their tax dollars follow their children to the school of their choice; public, private, charter, or homeschool. If parents decide how their kids are to be educated, then Idaho will become a shining example of academic achievement.
It may surprise some to learn that kids are different from one another. Not all learn the same way. Not all were gifted with the same talents and strengths.
Not all have the same support and parental guidance. So why do we feel they should all be educated the exact same way?
School-choice stimulates the free exchange of ideas rather than the subsidized exchange of pre-approved ideas. A free exchange of ideas fuels scientific achievement and encourages critical thinking.
I know many special interest groups who beat the drum of diversity based on skin color but pay no mind to diversity of thought, perspective, and worldview. If you have a group of people with all different skin colors but who all think the same way, then you have a worthless group.
It was once said, “if everyone is thinking the same way then someone isn’t thinking.”
Alternatively, when groups are made up of individuals with differing mindsets and approaches then you have a team which can create immense value and personal growth. Stop standardizing and mechanizing our youth.
Stop creating conformists who suck the color out of the world and leave us all feeling gray.
School-choice is the future for Idaho and for our children. The public education system should be supplemented with a robust network of free-thinking schools. It’s okay to think differently!
