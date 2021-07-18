Our hospitals, our churches, our businesses, and our children all face the onerous onslaught from the conformist movement in Idaho. I’m grateful to the great nurses, physicians, and other staff at St. Luke’s who did an incredible job helping us to bring Ruby into this world. They were great people.
After many private chats with different nurses during our recent hospital stay, I’ve walked away with a unique perspective. Many nurses expressed to me that they feel it’s wrong for the hospital to force them to undergo an experimental medical treatment as a requirement for their employment.
Some had extensive experience and tenure, yet their loyalty is rewarded now by telling them to shut up and get whatever medical treatment they’re told to. It’s heartbreaking and it’s morally wrong.
Sadly, our leadership in Idaho and in America today celebrate mass conformity and any question from us regular folks is scorned as ignorant. But conformity and conscience don’t go hand in hand.
Forcing others to undergo medical treatments to satisfy your need for control is immoral. Plain and simple.
The legislature MUST act immediately. About 100,000 Idahoans work at 10 employers in the whole state.
St. Lukes and St. Al’s collectively have about 20,000 (excluding contractors). When your entire workforce is approximately 750,000 then it’s clear this is a huge problem.
It seems there are two options currently on the table. I would like to offer a third. The first option (typical of weak leadership) is to throw your hands up and say, “anyone who doesn’t like it can just find a new job.” The second option has some measure of humanity and morality, which is to make is unlawful for any employer to force an employee to undergo experimental medical treatments.
Here’s a route the legislature could consider as a work-around to current obstacles in state government: pass a law making employers legally liable for ANY adverse effects resulting from ANY medical treatment required for employment.
Let’s see how much confidence employers have in the mandated treatments. Are you so confident that you’re willing to bet your revenues on it? Time to put your money where your mouth is.
I’m praying the staff will hold firm against this. I’ll let you in on a little secret, the hospitals are already facing staffing shortages.
Hold firm and watch them fold like a cheap suit.
