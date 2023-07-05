BOISE — The Idaho Task Force of Veterans for Political Innovation will join other Open Primary coalition partners in support of the lawsuit against Attorney General Labrador to prevent his efforts to politicize and mislead Idahoans about the pending electoral reform initiative.

Mr. Labrador’s official responsibility is to all the citizens of Idaho, not just those who voted for him. As a beneficiary of closed primaries, however, Mr. Labrador has a clear conflict of interest in opposing the Open Primaries Initiative. He is in his current position as a result of closed primaries and voter suppression. He won his primary election by only 38,000 votes while blocking the votes of over 270,000 Idaho independents - many of whom are military veterans.



