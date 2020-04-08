Tom Leclaire, President, Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families released on March 31 the following statement in response to deep concern over the hiring of former National Association of Charter School Authorizers (NACSA) CEO at BLUUM
“I am deeply disturbed by the recent hire of former NACSA CEO, Greg Richmond, at BLUUM. Every tax payer in Idaho should be concerned about his track record of disrespect of charter school parents, and disregard for Idaho ethics and charter school laws.”
“How can BLUUM promise integrity and transparency as the administrator of millions of dollars in federal grants for schools with this Greg Richmond’s well-known and disturbing track record? Our coalition of parents is very concerned to have Greg involved in the fiscal support of schools as his track record of hiding tax dollars, skirting the law, and disrespecting parents should be an alarm for all of us.”
The mission of the Coalition is to promote and advocate for public policy that furthers the advancement of charter schools and the innovations in education they represent. The Coalition works to ensure that every Idaho student has equal access to the option of enrolling in a public charter school whether it offers instruction in a traditional classroom or a virtual setting.
