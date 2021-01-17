WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With the first two weeks of 2021 under everyone’s belts, the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as it affects Idaho’s long-term care facilities is showing signs of stabilizing. According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s Jan. 15 report, only one new outbreak was reported this week.
The department’s report indicates 8,309 total cases across 308 facilities. This represents 223 new cases reported since the last report on Jan. 8. Over the past week, the number of facilities showing their outbreaks were resolved was at 122 which was up by one over last week.
There remains 6,329 people reported to have COVID-19 across 186 of these facilities. According to the department, there “just over 400” such facilities across the state.
Following are the latest case numbers available for affected facilities across Payette and Washington counties as of Jan. 15.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 14 cases
• Cottages of Payette: 7 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 64 cases, 6 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor-Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
While no new outbreaks were reported locally this week, a previously-resolved outbreak at Weiser Care of Cascadia reemerged with 10 new cases reported this week. There have been 10 outbreaks reported across the two counties since the pandemic began.
Five facilities have reported deaths overall.
As of Jan. 15, Southwest District Health has recorded a total of 1775 cases in Payette County and 800 in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3ih2Ez0.
