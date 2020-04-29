Leonard Allen Newman, age 77, of Fruitland, passed away with his family by his side Monday, April 20, 2020 at a care facility in Fruitland. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. 208-642-3333 / www.shafferjensen.com
Leonard was born on August 11, 1942 to Parker and Minnie Newman. He was raised in Orland, California where he graduated from high school and shortly after met the love of his life, Sandra Sue Sievers. Leonard then attended Monterey State College where he played football on a scholarship. Leonard and Sandy later married on February 9, 1963 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
Leonard worked as a District Supervisor for Wickland Oil Company in Orland for 10 years. During this time he and Sandra (Sandy) had three children: Lori, Jodi, and Mark. In 1973 Leonard moved his family to Idaho where he opened Newman’s Tire and spent 20 years running the shop. During this time he also bought an apple orchard which he farmed for 10 years. Leonard and Sandy sold the tire store. Leonard then pursued a life in real estate with his brother Don and led a successful career up until he retired after 14 years.
Leonard loved hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends.
Leonard is survived by his wife Sandy and three children, Lori (Jeremy) Delehant, Jodi (Robert) Pedracini, Mark (Cindy) Newman, as well as Bill (Susan) Schlager; Brother, Merin (Susie) Newman; Sisters, Wanda (Ron) Ford and Gerri Newman; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald and Joe Newman.
The family would like to thank Fruitland Heart N Home Hospice, Happiest at Home and Edgewood Spring Creek for the wonderful care he received.
Donations can be made to Children’s Relief Nursery in Ontario, Oregon as well as Parkinson’s Foundation.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
