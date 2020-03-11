Joyce E. Cuthbert, of Payette, passed away peacefully at home March 6th, 2020 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, March 15th at The Flats 16 Event Center, 3705 ID-16, Eagle, Idaho.
Joyce was born Oct. 13, 1959 to June and Floyd Cuthbert, who preceded her in death. Joyce graduated from Council Idaho with the class of 1978.
Survivors include Aimee Jones (Joe), grandson Zaiden who was the biggest joy of her life. Sister Twila Stiles, brothers Darrell, David, Gordon (Coranne), Normon (Betsy) Cuthbert. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Two special nieces Angela and Cheryl and her best friend since childhood Angela Wilson who was by her side until the end. The former D&S factor group who became extended family and great friends.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Heart and Home Hospice for all the wonderful care and support.
A savings for Zaiden Anthony Jones (only grandson) has been set up through Idaho US Bank.
