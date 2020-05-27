Karma Heaton Clark
Karma Heaton Clark 83, Spokane Valley, Wash., formerly of Fruitland, died May 16, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, Montpelier, Idaho.
Linda Ann Cloud
Linda Ann Cloud, 77, of Payette, died May 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Linda Kay Fowler
Linda Kay Fowler, 76, of Weiser, died May 20, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Juanita M. Hall
Juanita M. Hall, 83, of New Plymouth, died May 24, 2020, at home. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Joseph Katancik
Joseph Katancik, 62, of Payette, died May 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Roy ‘Sonny’ Long
Roy “Sonny” Long, 72, of Council, died May 19, 2020, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Nelly Juliette Morse
Nelly Juliette Morse, 85, of Weiser, died May 25, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Bernard Parton
Bernard Parton, 85, of Fruitland, died May 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Kimi Kudo Rice
Kimi Kudo Rice, 92, of New Plymouth, died May 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.
Evalyn E. Wieneke
Evalyn E. Wieneke, 104, of Ontario, died May 24, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
