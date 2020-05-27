Karma Heaton Clark

Karma Heaton Clark 83, Spokane Valley, Wash., formerly of Fruitland, died May 16, 2020, Arrangements are under the direction of Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, Montpelier, Idaho.

Linda Ann Cloud

Linda Ann Cloud, 77, of Payette, died May 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Linda Kay Fowler

Linda Kay Fowler, 76, of Weiser, died May 20, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Juanita M. Hall

Juanita M. Hall, 83, of New Plymouth, died May 24, 2020, at home. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

 Joseph Katancik

Joseph Katancik, 62, of Payette, died May 21, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Roy ‘Sonny’ Long

Roy “Sonny” Long, 72, of Council, died May 19, 2020, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Nelly Juliette Morse

Nelly Juliette Morse, 85, of Weiser, died May 25, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Bernard Parton

Bernard Parton, 85, of Fruitland, died May 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Kimi Kudo Rice

Kimi Kudo Rice, 92, of New Plymouth, died May 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.

Evalyn E. Wieneke

Evalyn E. Wieneke, 104, of Ontario, died May 24, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Tags

Load comments