Bette Jo Allen

Bette Jo Allen, 67, of Valdez, Alaska, formerly of Ontario, died March 30, 2020, in Valdez. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Alaska, Anchorage, Alaska.

Roxanna Allen

Roxanna Allen, 68, of Council, died April 8, 2020, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Erwin ‘Ernie’ Roy Loie Belisle

Erwin “Ernie” Roy Loie Belisle, 86, Eugene, Oregon, formerly of Ontario, died April 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Oregon Cremation Company, Clackamas, Oregon.

JoAnn Heward

JoAnn Heward, 81, of Nyssa, died April 11, 2020, in Nyssa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Carlos Rios

Carlos Rios, 80, of Nyssa, died April 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Merildean Robbins

Merildean Robbins, 94, of Nyssa, died April 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Daniel George Trent

Daniel George Trent, 64, of Ontario, died April 12, 2020, in a Boise hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Nell M. Zambon

Nell M. Zambon, 96, Vale, died April 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

