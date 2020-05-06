John Melvin
DePonte
John Melvin DePonte, 82, of Ontario, died May 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Shirley Ann
Giacomo
Shirley Ann Giacomo, 73, of Payette, died May 2, 2020, at home. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Clara R. Glascock
Clara R. Glascock, 98, of Nyssa, died May 4, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Shelley M.
Goodfellow
Shelley M. Goodfellow, 67, of Fruitland, died April 29, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Vern A. Gunderson
Vern A. Gunderson, 94, of Boise, formerly of Ontario, died April 29, 2020, at an area care home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Elva Stella (Fenn) Simpson
Elva Stella (Fenn) Simpson, 92, of Adrian, died April 30, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Kenneth Rocky Vivier
Kenneth Rocky Vivier, 57, of Payette, died April 29, 2020, at home. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Scott A. Votaw
Scott A. Votaw, 56, of Ontario, died April 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor.
Leeman Arthur White
Leeman Arthur White, 81, of Fruitland, died May 3, 2020, at home. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
