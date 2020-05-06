John Melvin

DePonte

John Melvin DePonte, 82, of Ontario, died May 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Shirley Ann

Giacomo

Shirley Ann Giacomo, 73, of Payette, died May 2, 2020, at home. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Clara R. Glascock

Clara R. Glascock, 98, of Nyssa, died May 4, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Shelley M.

Goodfellow

Shelley M. Goodfellow, 67, of Fruitland, died April 29, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Vern A. Gunderson

Vern A. Gunderson, 94, of Boise, formerly of Ontario, died April 29, 2020, at an area care home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Elva Stella (Fenn) Simpson

Elva Stella (Fenn) Simpson, 92, of Adrian, died April 30, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Kenneth Rocky Vivier

Kenneth Rocky Vivier, 57, of Payette, died April 29, 2020, at home. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Scott A. Votaw

Scott A. Votaw, 56, of Ontario, died April 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor.

Leeman Arthur White

Leeman Arthur White, 81, of Fruitland, died May 3, 2020, at home. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

