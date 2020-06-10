Terry Neil Baskett

Terry Neil Baskett, 66, of Payette, died June 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

David H. Farmer

David H. Farmer, 77, of Vale, died June 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Shirley Halsey

Shirley Halsey, 70, of Fruitland, died May 27, 2020, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Daniel Jay

Johnson

Daniel Jay Johnson, 54, of Huntington, died June 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

 Lawrence

V. Martin

Lawrence V. Martin, 77, of Fruitland, died May 23, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Yoshiko ‘Yo’

Ogawa

Yoshiko “Yo” Ogawa, 97, of Ontario, died June 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Joseph Pickett

Joseph Pickett, 96, of Nampa, formerly of Midvale, died May 29, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Jorge Ruiz

Jorge Ruiz, 46, of Payette, died June 5, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. 

Sara Sanchez

Sara Sanchez, 76, of Weiser, died June 6, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Frances Lucile Steele

Frances Lucile Steele, 99, of Meridian, formerly of Ontario, died June 5, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Eric Trujillo

Eric Trujillo, 5,3 of Fruitland, died June 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Lanelle Marie

Williams

Lanelle Marie Williams, 73, of Vale, died June 1, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Obituary guidelines

Deadline for obituaries and notices is 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

 

Tags

Load comments