Terry Neil Baskett
Terry Neil Baskett, 66, of Payette, died June 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
David H. Farmer
David H. Farmer, 77, of Vale, died June 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Shirley Halsey
Shirley Halsey, 70, of Fruitland, died May 27, 2020, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Daniel Jay
Johnson
Daniel Jay Johnson, 54, of Huntington, died June 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Lawrence
V. Martin
Lawrence V. Martin, 77, of Fruitland, died May 23, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Yoshiko ‘Yo’
Ogawa
Yoshiko “Yo” Ogawa, 97, of Ontario, died June 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Joseph Pickett
Joseph Pickett, 96, of Nampa, formerly of Midvale, died May 29, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Jorge Ruiz
Jorge Ruiz, 46, of Payette, died June 5, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Sara Sanchez
Sara Sanchez, 76, of Weiser, died June 6, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Frances Lucile Steele
Frances Lucile Steele, 99, of Meridian, formerly of Ontario, died June 5, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Eric Trujillo
Eric Trujillo, 5,3 of Fruitland, died June 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Lanelle Marie
Williams
Lanelle Marie Williams, 73, of Vale, died June 1, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
