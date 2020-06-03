Darrell Ernest Barker
Darrell Ernest Barker, 88, of New Plymouth, died May 28, 2020 at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Delbert Randall Buell
Delbert Randall Buell, 91, of Ontario, died May 28, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Javier Fuentes
Javier Fuentes, 60, of Ontario, died May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Gordon Dale
Luther
Gordon Dale Luther, 71, of Vale, died May 31, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Mary Ellyn McCray
Mary Ellyn McCray, 75, formerly of Fruitland, died June 1, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Naomi M. Morley
Naomi M. Morley, 91, Nyssa, died May 26, 2020, at Nyssa Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Kimiko (Kudo) Rice
Kimi Rice, 92, of New Plymouth, died May 25, 2020, at home. Services will be held at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. Seventh Street in Fruitland. Vigil will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, and the funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
William Thomas VanZelf
William Thomas VanZelf, 65, of Nyssa, died May 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Lillian Irene Roberts Vinsonhaler
Lillian Irene Roberts Vinsonhaler, 97, of Nyssa, died May 27, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Karan Mae Ward
Karan Mae Ward, 76, of Nyssa, died May 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Todd B. Winings
Todd B. Winings, 57, of Ontario, died May 23, 2020, near Huntington. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.