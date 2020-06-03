Darrell Ernest Barker

Darrell Ernest Barker, 88, of New Plymouth, died May 28, 2020 at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Delbert Randall Buell

Delbert Randall Buell, 91, of Ontario, died May 28, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. 

Javier Fuentes

Javier Fuentes, 60, of Ontario, died May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Gordon Dale

Luther

Gordon Dale Luther, 71, of Vale, died May 31, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Mary Ellyn McCray

Mary Ellyn McCray, 75, formerly of Fruitland, died June 1, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Naomi M. Morley

Naomi M. Morley, 91, Nyssa, died May 26, 2020, at Nyssa Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Kimiko (Kudo) Rice

Kimi Rice, 92, of New Plymouth, died May 25, 2020, at home. Services will be held at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 N.W. Seventh Street in Fruitland. Vigil will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, and the funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

William Thomas VanZelf

William Thomas VanZelf, 65, of Nyssa, died May 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Lillian Irene Roberts Vinsonhaler

Lillian Irene Roberts Vinsonhaler, 97, of Nyssa, died May 27, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Karan Mae Ward

Karan Mae Ward, 76, of Nyssa, died May 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Todd B. Winings

Todd B. Winings, 57, of Ontario, died May 23, 2020, near Huntington. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. 

