Raymond B. Barnes

Raymond B. Barnes, 85, of Vale, died March 2, 2020, at his daughter’s home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Virgil V. Battershell

Virgil V. Battershell, 88, California, former Midvale, resident, died March 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, Weiser.

Noreen Wilkin Bowman

Noreen Wilkin Bowman, 93, of Payette, died Mar. 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho.

Bonnie Jean Brasseur

Bonnie Jean Brasseur, 79, of Ontario, died March 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel,  Ontario.

Daniel Contreras III

Daniel Contreras III, 72, of Fruitland, died Mar. 7, 2020, at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Mary Lou Feasel

Mary Lou Feasel, 89, of Ontario, died Mar. 4, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Raymond Heck

Raymond Heck, 96, of Ontario, died March 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Cora LaGrone

Cora LaGrone,  90, of Midvale, died March 9, 2020, in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Barbara Mitchell

Barbara Mitchell, 70, of Weiser, died March 7, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Darlene H. Ortiz

Darlene H. Ortiz, 57, of Ontario, died March 4, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.

George F. Strange

George F. Strange, 97, of Fruitland, died Mar. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Keith Richard Thompson

Keith Richard Thompson, 83, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Dinner at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Portia Club, 225 N. 9th St. in Payette. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 N. River Rd. in Payette.

Margaret Zueger

Margaret Zueger, 89, of Boise, formerly of Vale, died March 2, 2020, at an area hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel.

