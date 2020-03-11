Raymond B. Barnes
Raymond B. Barnes, 85, of Vale, died March 2, 2020, at his daughter’s home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Virgil V. Battershell
Virgil V. Battershell, 88, California, former Midvale, resident, died March 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, Weiser.
Noreen Wilkin Bowman
Noreen Wilkin Bowman, 93, of Payette, died Mar. 9, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho.
Bonnie Jean Brasseur
Bonnie Jean Brasseur, 79, of Ontario, died March 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Daniel Contreras III
Daniel Contreras III, 72, of Fruitland, died Mar. 7, 2020, at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Mary Lou Feasel
Mary Lou Feasel, 89, of Ontario, died Mar. 4, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Raymond Heck
Raymond Heck, 96, of Ontario, died March 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Cora LaGrone
Cora LaGrone, 90, of Midvale, died March 9, 2020, in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Barbara Mitchell
Barbara Mitchell, 70, of Weiser, died March 7, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Darlene H. Ortiz
Darlene H. Ortiz, 57, of Ontario, died March 4, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.
George F. Strange
George F. Strange, 97, of Fruitland, died Mar. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Keith Richard Thompson
Keith Richard Thompson, 83, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Dinner at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Portia Club, 225 N. 9th St. in Payette. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 N. River Rd. in Payette.
Margaret Zueger
Margaret Zueger, 89, of Boise, formerly of Vale, died March 2, 2020, at an area hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel.
