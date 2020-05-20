Austin Leroy

Barton

Austin Leroy Barton, 93, of Vale, died May 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

James E. Cox

James E. Cox, 67, of Ironside, died May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Alice Joyce

Gipson

Alice Joyce Gipson, 75, of Ontario, died May 13, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Tyler J. Hardy

Tyler J. Hardy, 22, of Great Falls, Montana, formerly of Payette, died May 10, 2020, as a result of a dirt bike accident. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Kathleen Lea

Kathleen Lea, 73, of Adrian, died May 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the directions of Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Homedale.

Saul J. Martinez

Saul J. Martinez, 27, of Ontario, died May 5, 2020. Services are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Mary Louise ter Horst

Mary Louise ter Horst, 92, of Fruitland, died May 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel, Nampa.

Larry Walling

Larry Walling, 76, of Council, died May 9, 2020 in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Lillian Teresa Wilkins

Lillian Teresa Wilkins, 91, of Vale, died May 12, 2020, in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper-Thomason.

