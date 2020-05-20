Austin Leroy
Barton
Austin Leroy Barton, 93, of Vale, died May 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
James E. Cox
James E. Cox, 67, of Ironside, died May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Alice Joyce
Gipson
Alice Joyce Gipson, 75, of Ontario, died May 13, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Tyler J. Hardy
Tyler J. Hardy, 22, of Great Falls, Montana, formerly of Payette, died May 10, 2020, as a result of a dirt bike accident. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Kathleen Lea
Kathleen Lea, 73, of Adrian, died May 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the directions of Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Homedale.
Saul J. Martinez
Saul J. Martinez, 27, of Ontario, died May 5, 2020. Services are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Mary Louise ter Horst
Mary Louise ter Horst, 92, of Fruitland, died May 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel, Nampa.
Larry Walling
Larry Walling, 76, of Council, died May 9, 2020 in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Lillian Teresa Wilkins
Lillian Teresa Wilkins, 91, of Vale, died May 12, 2020, in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper-Thomason.
