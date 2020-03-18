Flora Belford

Flora Belford, 62, of Weiser, died March 12, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

 Noreen Wilkin Bowman

Noreen Wilkin Bowman, 93, of Payette, died March 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral.

 Gregory Eich

Gregory Eich, 71, of Council, died March 11, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Carol Frates

Carol Frates, 89, of Gig Harbor, Washington, formerly of Fruitland, died March 8, 2020.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Janice Marie Haney

Janice Marie Haney, 85, of Ontario, died March 13, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. 

Donna ‘Kelly’ Mae Kelly

Donna “Kelly” Mae Kelly, 76, of Ontario, died March 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

