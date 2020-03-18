Flora Belford
Flora Belford, 62, of Weiser, died March 12, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Noreen Wilkin Bowman
Noreen Wilkin Bowman, 93, of Payette, died March 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral.
Gregory Eich
Gregory Eich, 71, of Council, died March 11, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Carol Frates
Carol Frates, 89, of Gig Harbor, Washington, formerly of Fruitland, died March 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Janice Marie Haney
Janice Marie Haney, 85, of Ontario, died March 13, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Donna ‘Kelly’ Mae Kelly
Donna “Kelly” Mae Kelly, 76, of Ontario, died March 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
