Mary G. Blaylock
Mary G. Blaylock, 97, of Ontario, died March 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Sue I. Braguy
Sue I. Braguy, 81, of Vale, died March 30, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
James A. Davidson
James A. Davidson, 94, of Payette, died March 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Rayden C. Dodson
Rayden C. Dodson, 62, of Ontario, died March 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Norman L. Folkee
Norman L. Folkee, 90, of Payette, died March 28, 2020. Private services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Barbara A. Goff
Barbara A. Goff, 75, of Fruitland, died March 26, 2020. There will be a viewing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Cemetery in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Clyde Willard Hager
Clyde Willard Hager, 89, of Weiser, died March 22, 2020, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. Due to the COVID-19 situation, services will be postponed until a later date.
Dollie L. Iiams
Dollie L. Iiams, 90, of Parma, died March 27, 2020, at an area hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor.
Bette Johnson
Bette Johnson, 92, of Homedale, formerly of Ontario, died March 25, 2020, in Homedale. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor.
Minerva T. Lopez
Minerva T. Lopez, 83, of Ontario, formerly of Nyssa, died March 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Michael Maddox
Michael Maddox, 55, of Huntington, died March 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Dale Hayward
Myers
Dale Hayward Myers, 86, of New Plymouth, died March 27, 2020, at a care facility in Payette. A Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 3, 2020, at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in New Plymouth. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. April 3, 2020, at Parkview Cemetery in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Nadine Russell
Nadine Russell, 84, of Payette, died March 28, 2020, at the Royal Villa Assisted Living Facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
George J. Volmer
George J. Volmer, 41, of Payette, died March 27, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Timothy E. Warden
Timothy E. Warden, 66, of Payette, died March 29, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
