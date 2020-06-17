Brandy Ann

Allender-Perry

Brandy Ann Allender-Perry, 42, of Nampa, formerly of Payette, died June 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Glenda Gayle Barnes

Glenda Gayle Barnes, 84, of Nyssa, died June 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Sheldon Eugene Cutler

Sheldon Eugene Cutler, 69, of Fruitland, died June 10, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Cleo A. Gordon

Cleo A. Gordon, 89, of Midvale, died June 7, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Ella Lucinda

Josephson

Ella Lucinda Josephson, 93, of Fruitland, died June 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Michael Steven McConnaha

Michael Steven McConnaha, 73, of Kaiser, Oregon, formerly of Ontario, died June 9, 2020 at a Salem hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel,  Ontario.

Mary Ellyn McCray

Mary Ellyn McCray, 75, of Hermiston, Oregon, formerly of Fruitland, died June 1, 2020, surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Robert Lee Moore

Robert Lee Moore, 81, of Ontario, died June 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Nellie Saito

Nellie Saito, 98, of Ontario, died June 2, 2020, at an assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Patricia Westling

Patricia Westling, 72, of Payette, formerly of New Plymouth, died June 8, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

