Brandy Ann
Allender-Perry
Brandy Ann Allender-Perry, 42, of Nampa, formerly of Payette, died June 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Glenda Gayle Barnes
Glenda Gayle Barnes, 84, of Nyssa, died June 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Sheldon Eugene Cutler
Sheldon Eugene Cutler, 69, of Fruitland, died June 10, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Cleo A. Gordon
Cleo A. Gordon, 89, of Midvale, died June 7, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Ella Lucinda
Josephson
Ella Lucinda Josephson, 93, of Fruitland, died June 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Michael Steven McConnaha
Michael Steven McConnaha, 73, of Kaiser, Oregon, formerly of Ontario, died June 9, 2020 at a Salem hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Mary Ellyn McCray
Mary Ellyn McCray, 75, of Hermiston, Oregon, formerly of Fruitland, died June 1, 2020, surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Robert Lee Moore
Robert Lee Moore, 81, of Ontario, died June 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Nellie Saito
Nellie Saito, 98, of Ontario, died June 2, 2020, at an assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Patricia Westling
Patricia Westling, 72, of Payette, formerly of New Plymouth, died June 8, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
