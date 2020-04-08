Arlie Wayne Black
Arlie Wayne Black, 66, of Spokane, Washington, formerly of Ontario, died April 6, 2020, in Boise. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Chrystell J. Cherrington
Chrystell J. Cherrington, 93, of Nampa, formerly of Ontario, died April 7, 2020, at home. Services are pending under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.
Dale Joel Howell
Dale Joel Howell, 90, of New Plymouth, died March 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Home, Caldwell.
Vernon Edward Ketz
Vernon Edward Ketz, 81, of Cambridge, died April 3, 2020, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Michael Duane King
Michael Duane King, 40, of Burley, formerly of Vale , died March 31, 2020. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Lyle H. Lake
Lyle H. Lake, 90, of Ontario, died April 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Michael Kelly Loomis
Michael Kelly Loomis, 48, of Fruitland, died March 25, 2020. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Larry Dean Lynch
Larry Dean Lynch, 55, of Payette, died April 4, 2020, in Boise. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Ellsworth ‘Pete’ Peterson
Pete Peterson, 74, of Caldwell, Idaho, formerly of New Plymouth, died March 27, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Laurence Thompson
Laurence Thompson, 81, of Weiser, died March 22, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Ida Laurell Widener
Ida Laurell Widener, 56, of Weiser, died April 5, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Joan M. (Richter) Wright
Joan M. (Richter) Wright, 86, of Ontario, died April 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
