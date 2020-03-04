Byrne Louise

Butler

Byrne Louise Butler, 85, of Weiser, formerly of Payette, died Feb. 27, 2020, at a care facility in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Vonnabeth Darr

Vonnabeth Darr, 82, of Vale, died Feb. 25, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Dale C. Kerr

Dale C. Kerr, 70, of Cambridge, died Feb. 22, 2020 in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Rosalie M. Krivda

Rosalie M. Krivda, 83, of New Meadows, died Feb. 22, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Tracy Leann

Leonard

Tracy Leann Leonard, 64, of Fruitland, died Feb. 27, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Ross G. Parker

Ross G. Parker, 90, of New Plymouth, died Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Casey Charles Peniston

Casey Charles Peniston, 39, of Midvale, died Feb. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Karen Jean Pollock

Karen Jean Pollock, 60, of Payette, died Feb. 29, 2020. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

William D. Toombs

William D. Toombs, 73, of Ontario, died Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Celia G. Vasquez

Celia G. Vasquez, 91, of Ontario, died Feb. 27, 2020. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

June E. Walker

June E. Walker, 84, of Payette, died Feb. 27, 2020, at home. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Payette Church of the Nazarene, 1980 Seventh Ave. N., Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

