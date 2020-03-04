Byrne Louise
Butler
Byrne Louise Butler, 85, of Weiser, formerly of Payette, died Feb. 27, 2020, at a care facility in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Vonnabeth Darr
Vonnabeth Darr, 82, of Vale, died Feb. 25, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Dale C. Kerr
Dale C. Kerr, 70, of Cambridge, died Feb. 22, 2020 in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Rosalie M. Krivda
Rosalie M. Krivda, 83, of New Meadows, died Feb. 22, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Tracy Leann
Leonard
Tracy Leann Leonard, 64, of Fruitland, died Feb. 27, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Ross G. Parker
Ross G. Parker, 90, of New Plymouth, died Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Casey Charles Peniston
Casey Charles Peniston, 39, of Midvale, died Feb. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Karen Jean Pollock
Karen Jean Pollock, 60, of Payette, died Feb. 29, 2020. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
William D. Toombs
William D. Toombs, 73, of Ontario, died Feb. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Celia G. Vasquez
Celia G. Vasquez, 91, of Ontario, died Feb. 27, 2020. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
June E. Walker
June E. Walker, 84, of Payette, died Feb. 27, 2020, at home. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Payette Church of the Nazarene, 1980 Seventh Ave. N., Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
