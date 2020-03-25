Pacita M. Alejandro
Pacita M. Alejandro, of Ontario, died March 20, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Michael Bishop
Michael Bishop, 58, of Weiser, died March 13, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Michael Allen Briggs
Michael Allen Briggs, 51, of Greenleaf, died March 16, 2020, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.
Garry Dee Bybee
Garry Dee Bybee, 81, of Nyssa, died March 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Bernice M. Fragapane
Bernice M. Fragapane, 88, formerly of Caldwell, died March 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel.
Gloria G. Huerta
Gloria G. Huerta, 45, of Weiser, died March 17, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Ruth Hunter
Ruth Hunter, 96, of Weiser, died March 19, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under
the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Vernon Jacks
Vernon Jacks, 91, of Weiser, died March 18, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Dennis George McFall
Dennis George McFall, 75, of Ontario, died March 15, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Carolyn Turner
Carolyn Turner, 75, of Payette, died March 19, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Raymond L. Winn
Raymond L. Winn, 78, of Fruitland, died March 19, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
