Pacita M. Alejandro

Pacita M. Alejandro, of Ontario, died March 20, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Michael Bishop

Michael Bishop, 58, of Weiser, died March 13, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Michael Allen Briggs

Michael Allen Briggs, 51, of Greenleaf, died March 16, 2020, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Garry Dee Bybee

Garry Dee Bybee, 81, of Nyssa, died March 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Bernice M. Fragapane

Bernice M. Fragapane, 88, formerly of Caldwell, died March 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel.

Gloria G. Huerta

Gloria G. Huerta, 45, of Weiser, died March 17, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Ruth Hunter

Ruth Hunter, 96, of Weiser, died March 19, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under 

the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Vernon Jacks

Vernon Jacks, 91, of Weiser, died March 18, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Dennis George McFall

Dennis George McFall, 75, of Ontario, died March 15, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Carolyn Turner

Carolyn Turner, 75, of Payette, died March 19, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Raymond L. Winn

Raymond L. Winn, 78, of Fruitland, died March 19, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.

