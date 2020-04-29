Michael R. Chappell

Michael R. Chappell, 65, of Payette, died April 25, 2020, at home.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Gerald N. Cochran

Gerald N. Cochran, 75, of Weiser, died April 15, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Duane L. DeLong

Duane L. DeLong, 82, of Vale, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Prudencio G. Escobedo

Prudencio G. Escobedo, 92, of Ontario, died April 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Roger Alan Fox

Roger Alan Fox, 82, of Vale, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Vale.

Carol Frates

Carol Frates, 89, formerly of Payette, passed away on March 8, 2020, in Gig Harbor, Washington.  Because of the Covid-19, her services planned for May 1, 2020, at Rosedale Memorial Gardens are cancelled and will be held at a later date.

Richard Dale Hemenway

Richard Dale Hemenway, 78, of Payette, died April 23, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Roger Mackey

Roger Mackey, 84, of Weiser, died April 26, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Elsie Charlene Manning

Elsie Charlene Manning, 80, of Weiser, died April 24, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Betty V. Marcroft

Betty V. Marcroft, 79, of Payette, died April 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Patty Ronneburg

Patty Ronneburg, 65, of Ontario, died April 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Dollie L. Wiggins

Dollie L. Wiggins, 88, Ontario, died April 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Marvin Dale Wilson

Marvin Dale Wilson, 86, of Fruitland, died April 11, 2020. Cremation was under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Noemi Velasco

Noemi Velasco, 37, of Ontario, died April 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Betty Jo Wright 

Betty Jo Wright, 88, of Ontario, died April 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of  Lienkaemper Chapel,  Ontario.

