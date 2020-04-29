Michael R. Chappell
Michael R. Chappell, 65, of Payette, died April 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Gerald N. Cochran
Gerald N. Cochran, 75, of Weiser, died April 15, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Duane L. DeLong
Duane L. DeLong, 82, of Vale, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Prudencio G. Escobedo
Prudencio G. Escobedo, 92, of Ontario, died April 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Roger Alan Fox
Roger Alan Fox, 82, of Vale, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Vale.
Carol Frates
Carol Frates, 89, formerly of Payette, passed away on March 8, 2020, in Gig Harbor, Washington. Because of the Covid-19, her services planned for May 1, 2020, at Rosedale Memorial Gardens are cancelled and will be held at a later date.
Richard Dale Hemenway
Richard Dale Hemenway, 78, of Payette, died April 23, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Roger Mackey
Roger Mackey, 84, of Weiser, died April 26, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Elsie Charlene Manning
Elsie Charlene Manning, 80, of Weiser, died April 24, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Betty V. Marcroft
Betty V. Marcroft, 79, of Payette, died April 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Patty Ronneburg
Patty Ronneburg, 65, of Ontario, died April 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Dollie L. Wiggins
Dollie L. Wiggins, 88, Ontario, died April 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Marvin Dale Wilson
Marvin Dale Wilson, 86, of Fruitland, died April 11, 2020. Cremation was under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Noemi Velasco
Noemi Velasco, 37, of Ontario, died April 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Betty Jo Wright
Betty Jo Wright, 88, of Ontario, died April 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
