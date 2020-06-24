Nancy M.
Bartoschek
Nancy M. Bartoschek, 73, of Weiser, died June 21, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home and Crematory.
Samuel David Bates Jr.
Samuel David Bates Jr., 48, of Adrian, died June 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Margie Boyce
Margie Boyce, 78, of Payette, died June 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Jesslyn D. Burke
Jesslyn D. Burke, 52, Ontario, died June 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Gary D. Johnson
Gary D. Johnson, 78, of Weiser, died June 12, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
David E.
Masterson
David E. Masterson, 64, of Ontario, died June 19. 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Beverly M. Norton
Beverly M. Norton, 91, of Cambridge, died June 14, 2020, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Betty L.
Solterbeck
Betty L. Solterbeck, 93, of Payette, died June 18, 2020, at home. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Betty J. Talbot
Betty J. Talbot, 87, Nyssa, died June 16, 2020, at an adult care facility in Nyssa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Margaret
Thomason
Margaret Thomason, 95, of Mesa, died June 15, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Robert ‘Bob’
Anthony Unger
Robert “Bob” Anthony Unger, 77, of Parma, died June 17, 2020, at a local hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapels.
