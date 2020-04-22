Floyd John Bessey

Floyd John Bessey, 82, of Fruitland, died April 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. 

Ella R. ‘Loti’ Harp

Ella R. “Loti” Harp, 82, of McCall, formerly of Fruitland, died April 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Hessel Horn

Hessel Horn, 92, of Cambridge, died April 16, 2020, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Ramona Faye Jacobus

Ramona Faye Jacobus, 88, of Fruitland, died April 19, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Gary Lee Kamo

Gary Lee Kamo, 72, of Vale, died April 20, 2020, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Gerald Martin

Gerald Martin, 79,

of Ontario, died April 17, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Leonard Allen Newman

Leonard Allen Newman, 77, of Fruitland, died April 20, 2020, at a care facility in Fruitland. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

John Perry

John Perry, 80, of Weiser, died April 15, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Pauline Raleigh

Pauline Raleigh, 93, of Parma, formerly of St. George, Utah, died April 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario.

Harry Shimojima

Harry Shimojima, 96, of Ontario, died April 20, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Delmar Singletary

Delmar Singletary, 89, of Ontario, died April 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

