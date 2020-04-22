Floyd John Bessey
Floyd John Bessey, 82, of Fruitland, died April 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Ella R. ‘Loti’ Harp
Ella R. “Loti” Harp, 82, of McCall, formerly of Fruitland, died April 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Hessel Horn
Hessel Horn, 92, of Cambridge, died April 16, 2020, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Ramona Faye Jacobus
Ramona Faye Jacobus, 88, of Fruitland, died April 19, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Gary Lee Kamo
Gary Lee Kamo, 72, of Vale, died April 20, 2020, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Gerald Martin
Gerald Martin, 79,
of Ontario, died April 17, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Leonard Allen Newman
Leonard Allen Newman, 77, of Fruitland, died April 20, 2020, at a care facility in Fruitland. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
John Perry
John Perry, 80, of Weiser, died April 15, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Pauline Raleigh
Pauline Raleigh, 93, of Parma, formerly of St. George, Utah, died April 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario.
Harry Shimojima
Harry Shimojima, 96, of Ontario, died April 20, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Delmar Singletary
Delmar Singletary, 89, of Ontario, died April 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
