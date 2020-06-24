Betty L. Solterbeck, 93, of Payette, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home with her husband and daughter by her side. Condolences may be made to Betty’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Betty met Allen when she went to her best friend Kathleen’s Sunday family picnic. She asked Kathleen who that was and Kathleen said, “Oh, that’s just my cousin”. When she was a junior in high school she worked at The Pup, it was a diner and bowling alley. One night Allen asked if he could walk her home and he held her hand. And that’s how this wonderful family started. A city girl, a country boy and they made it work for almost 75 years.
A special thank you to the Amazing June, Super Stephanie, Erica and Elise at Canyon Home Care & Hospice, and also Vinney at Family Resource.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
