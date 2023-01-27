PAYETTE COUNTY — The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho released its January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year earlier this month.
In its snow water equivalent map, local basins are above normal, compared to the average for those sites this time last year. The map shows Payette Basin at 105% of normal; Weiser Basin at 116% of normal and the Owyhee Basin at 136% of normal.
However, the current month-to-date precipitation basin wide is much lower than the median from 1991 to 2020. According to that map, Weiser Basin is 66% of normal and Payette basin is 63% of normal.
And experts say we need more snowpack to recover.
“We are on track to meet water supply needs this irrigation season at this point in the winter, but there is still a lot of winter ahead of us,” reads the release from NRCS Idaho. “This year, with low reservoir carryover, we are dependent on the snowpack continuing to build and stay above normal to meet irrigation demand.”
The snowpack is well above normal throughout the state, it reads. However, it does state that in order to fully recover from drought, there is need for ample snowpack to replenish depleted reservoirs and provide sufficient springtime natural streamflow before irrigation deliveries begin.
“The past two years clearly demonstrated that the snowpack isn’t the entire Idaho water supply story,” it reads. “Spring precipitation, the timing of snowmelt, soil moisture and shallow groundwater conditions play a major role in water supply, as well.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor puts local basins in Idaho in D0-D1 status, which is abnormally dry and moderate drought, respectively.
To find information on current condition maps of streamflow, snowpack and precipitation, visit the NRCS Idaho Snow Survey web page at http://bit.ly/3DidPmM.
