PAYETTE COUNTY — The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho released its January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year earlier this month.  

In its snow water equivalent map, local basins are above normal, compared to the average for those sites this time last year. The map shows Payette Basin at 105% of normal; Weiser Basin at 116% of normal and the Owyhee Basin at 136% of normal.



Tags

Load comments