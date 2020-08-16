PAYETTE — At the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Aug. 10, the decision was made to cancel the Spring 2020 Parade of Champions ceremony.

“Originally, in the spring when we had to cancel the spring parade of champions, we still wanted to acknowledge [students’] accomplishment and we were looking at doing something when the schools here later in August … whether they were on the football field or whatever,” said Superintendent Robin Gilbert. “When we met last week as a group of administrators and Payette County moved us up into red, we were feeling like that is not a possibility, to host it.”

In lieu of a ceremony, winners will receive their awards by mail, according to Gilbert. Board Chairman Adam Rynearson suggested including gift certificates for ice cream cones.

“Let them celebrate on their own,” said Rynearson

Trustee Andy Kirkendall suggested posting a list of the parade winners on the District’s Facebook page, and publishing the list in a future edition of the newspaper, which Rynearson acknowledged as a good idea.

Tags

Load comments