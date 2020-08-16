PAYETTE — At the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Aug. 10, the decision was made to cancel the Spring 2020 Parade of Champions ceremony.
“Originally, in the spring when we had to cancel the spring parade of champions, we still wanted to acknowledge [students’] accomplishment and we were looking at doing something when the schools here later in August … whether they were on the football field or whatever,” said Superintendent Robin Gilbert. “When we met last week as a group of administrators and Payette County moved us up into red, we were feeling like that is not a possibility, to host it.”
In lieu of a ceremony, winners will receive their awards by mail, according to Gilbert. Board Chairman Adam Rynearson suggested including gift certificates for ice cream cones.
“Let them celebrate on their own,” said Rynearson
Trustee Andy Kirkendall suggested posting a list of the parade winners on the District’s Facebook page, and publishing the list in a future edition of the newspaper, which Rynearson acknowledged as a good idea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.