BOISE — Interested in doing more to improve your community? Do you want to drive change to make your region a healthier and safer place to live? Want to learn how to use your voice for large-scale transformation?
Idaho’s youths will put the spotlight on local issues affecting young people across the state at the Idaho Youth for Change Summit on Oct. 23-24. Bringing together the leaders of tomorrow, the free event will feature highly engaging workshops, breakout sessions and keynote speakers from local industry professionals committed to encouraging young people in Idaho to help catalyze social changes in their communities.
“This summit provides an incredibly unique opportunity to youth across the state. Because this summit is virtual, we can reach out across many different communities and interact with individuals who come to this event with ideas of their own! I truly believe in the mission of this summit because now more than ever we need a stronger sense of community” said Tucker Briggs, youth representative of United Way of Treasure Valley.
“Through the Idaho Youth for Change Summit, middle and high school students (aged 14-19 years old) will be exposed to unique opportunities that provide a different outlook on community development and career choices,” said Samantha Kenney, Community Health Manager, United Way of Treasure Valley. “Our goal is to develop new leaders who are equipped with the tools needed to become successful influencers in our community to ultimately protect youth, reduce disparities and support collaborative environments.”
The Idaho Youth for Change Summit will be an ongoing initiative to unite students across Idaho for exposure to trainings and workshops targeted to youth empowerment, health equity, and social change. The initiative was to inspire youth to become leaders in their community by providing opportunities and training needed for success.
Heidi Cook, Program Manager of the Sexual Violence Prevention Program underscores the leadership opportunities for students:
“This student-led event’s purpose is to give youth the tools they need to be a catalyst for change in their community. The summit will create conditions for self-empowerment, strengthen skills, build relationships, and spark action for more equitable, healthy, and thriving communities across Idaho.” Students will hear from experienced community organizers to provide them with the tools necessary to be empowered, strong individuals that can create thriving, inclusive communities across our state. Youth will connect and share ideas with other youth from across the state, leading to future opportunities for action.
This Summit is supported by industry professionals and various organizations and agencies including the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho Tobacco Prevention and Control Program, Sexual Violence Prevention Health Program, Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program, St. Luke’s Health System, University of Idaho Extension 4-H, United Way of Treasure Valley, Melba High School, The Advocates, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Idaho Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health, Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, and Idaho State Department of Education.
