The Woodhead Fire is estimated at 63% contained as of this morning. The fire started Sept. 9 and the cause is unknown. It has chewed through 96,478 acres to date. As the fire reaches further suppression, more personnel are leaving, and the number is now put at 120 crew members.
This will be the last morning update regarding suppression operations on the Woodhead fire, unless significant changes occur. Inciweb will continue to have updates posted from the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team, that will be rehabbing the Woodhead fire area. The Woodhead Fire information line will no longer be in use after today. You may call the Council or Weiser Ranger District Offices for any information regarding the fire or National Forest closure.
The local Type 3 Incident Management Team who has been managing the Woodhead fire will be transitioning command of the fire to a local Type 4 Incident Commander, Oct. 10. The weather system predicted to arrive on Saturday is expected to bring ½-1 inch of rain, and snow levels are predicted to be as low as 5000’ on Sunday. Operations on the fire today consisted of continued patrolling of the fireline, repair, and backhaul of hose, pumps and other equipment.
The Payette National Forest closure will remain in effect until further notice. At midnight tonight the temporary flight restriction (TFR) over the Woodhead fire area will be lifted.
CLOSURES – A Payette National Forest closure remains in effect. Mill Creek, Ditch Creek, Wildhorse, and Crooked River Roads are closed. Idaho endowment lands west of Council remain closed to the public. Highway 71 and county roads are open, but the burned area is closed for safety. Descriptions and maps of the closures are available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7163/
MAPS – The latest map of the fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/maps/7163/.
