BOISE — Winds ended up being much lighter than were predicted, so firefighters had a productive operational shift on the fire. Cooler temperatures are predicted today but will remain dry until this weekend, when a chance of precipitation is expected.
Crews on the Northern portion of the fire worked on mopping-up some interior heat along with aviation support. Fire became active cleaning up unburned fuels on the eastern edge of the fire yesterday in Calamity Meadows and near Goodrich Trailhead. Helicopters worked the hot spots with buckets and were able to keep the fire in containment lines. Pyramid Point had some activity through the burn period as well, crews worked to secure and mop-up the hot spots when safe to do so.
The repair crew was able to finish up work above Rush Creek Road and started moving heavy equipment to repair dozer line on the west side of the fire.
CLOSURES – A Payette National Forest closure remains in effect. Mill Creek, Ditch Creek, Wildhorse, and Crooked River Roads are closed. Idaho endowment lands west of Council remain closed to the public. Highway 71 and county roads are open, but the burned area is closed for safety. Descriptions and maps of the closures are available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7163/
TFR- A temporary flight restriction is in place over the Woodhead fire area from 10:00am to 8:00pm daily.
MAPS – Daily maps are posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/maps/7163/. An animated map of the fire’s progression is also available at https://arcg.is/0vjjL1
