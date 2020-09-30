BOISE - Weather conditions were hot and dry today, as expected, but winds were calm, giving firefighters a chance to continue suppression and repair efforts along the fire’s perimeter.
Yesterday crews were able to implement small firing operations to reduce fuel near Dukes Creek on the northwestern edge of the fire and will continue today. On the northern edge of the fire, crews continued to improve line, and have started pulling hose from the fireline that is no longer needed due to contained areas. The chippers are close to completing their work on the northeastern edge of the fire, and when complete, will be moving into the repair group. Hand crews and engine crews continue to hold and improve the fireline in Calamity Meadows.
On the eastern edge and just south of Pyramid Point, the fire burned in a spotty manner. In these areas, helicopters and crews are using a variety of techniques to limit fire activity. On the south end of the fire, where the fire is contained, crews will continue repairing fireline with heavy equipment.
CLOSURES – Council-Cuprum Road is open for all through traffic. The Payette National Forest closure remains in effect but will be revised October 1st. Mill Creek, Ditch Creek, Wildhorse, and Crooked River Roads are closed. The Idaho Department of Lands asks that everyone stay out of the endowment lands west of Council for their safety until further notice. Although Highway 71 and county roads are open, the burned area is closed for safety. Descriptions and maps of the closures are available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7163/.
MAPS – Daily maps are posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/maps/7163/. An animated map of the fire’s progression is also available at https://arcg.is/0vjjL1
